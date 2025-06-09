Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘I just can't get behind' Phillip Morris International

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Wingstop: "That's a rough one for me...I don't see what they have that I'd like to see."

Philip Morris International: "It's a very, very good company and a very good stock...I just can't get behind it because of what they do."

UPS: "I don't know if it goes up from here...It's a very tough stock to own."

