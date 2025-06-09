Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘I just can't get behind' Phillip Morris International

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Wingstop: "That's a rough one for me...I don't see what they have that I'd like to see."

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Philip Morris International: "It's a very, very good company and a very good stock...I just can't get behind it because of what they do."

UPS: "I don't know if it goes up from here...It's a very tough stock to own."

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

Jim Cramer says Circle Internet stock is ‘too hot' to buy up here

news 25 mins ago

Jim Cramer rebuffs recent downgrades of McDonalds, Tesla and Apple

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us