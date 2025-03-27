Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘I would be a buyer' of Grail

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri: "That' like a dice roll...That's a bridge too far for me."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Grail: "I actually like Grail a lot...I would be a buyer."

Block: "I'm going to say buy half right now, and then if it breaks down below 53, then you can buy more."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Healthpeak Properties: "It's a reasonable REIT."

Rubrik: "They're doing very, very well."

Edwards Lifesciences: "I think it's a hold...I prefer Boston Scientific to Edwards Lifesciences.

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set to open lower as Trump tariff threats keep investors on edge

news 25 mins ago

CoreWeave prices IPO at $40 a share, below expected range

Shake Shack: "...We have to wait another quarter."

TransMedics Group: "I think that it's an interesting company. I'm not going to necessarily recommend it right here."

Arista Networks: "It's never been this cheap that I can recall...Here's the problem, it's a data center stock."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us