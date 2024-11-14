Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘I'm not going to recommend' Altria

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Altria: "Altria is undervalued, but I'm not going to recommend it because I'm not going to recommend tobacco stocks...I just don't think I should recommend something that is so bad for you."

Super Micro Computer: "...Accounting irregularities equal [sell, sell, sell!]."

Boeing: "...I prefer not to be in a stock that is going to lose a lot of money for a long time."

Becton Dickinson: "This stock has broken down severely...If Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is going to be the head of HHS, then it's going to hurt a lot of vaccines, it could hurt a lot of their business."

IDEAYA Biosciences: "They have a lot of phase one stuff, and phase one is might early. Too early for me to bet on."

AstraZeneca: "I just don't know what is wrong...My god is this thing going lower."

