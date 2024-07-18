Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: Ready Capital is ‘a little too opaque for me'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SharkNinja: "SharkNinja is actually a very, very good company that I think can still come down a little bit more because it's got a high price-to-earnings multiple, in light of what I saw with Helen of Troy, which makes similar products."

Idexx: "Idexx Labs has to come on the show. That would make me feel better....I haven't spoken to them in a long time."

Ready Capital: "It does pay a good dividend, but the problem is we don't know exactly what they own. It's a little too opaque for me, but it will do better with lower interest rates."

American Superconductor: "When I see stocks like Nvidia and Broadcom go down huge, I cannot reach for American Superconductor. Not with these high-quality stocks that are just plain old on sale."

Owens & Minor: "If I want medical device, and I want those kind of properties, I will buy Abbott Labs, which is down huge and is a much higher-quality company."

