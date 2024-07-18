Cramer's Lighting Round: Ready Capital is ‘a little too opaque for me'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SharkNinja: "SharkNinja is actually a very, very good company that I think can still come down a little bit more because it's got a high price-to-earnings multiple, in light of what I saw with Helen of Troy, which makes similar products."

Idexx: "Idexx Labs has to come on the show. That would make me feel better....I haven't spoken to them in a long time."

Ready Capital: "It does pay a good dividend, but the problem is we don't know exactly what they own. It's a little too opaque for me, but it will do better with lower interest rates."

American Superconductor: "When I see stocks like Nvidia and Broadcom go down huge, I cannot reach for American Superconductor. Not with these high-quality stocks that are just plain old on sale."

Owens & Minor: "If I want medical device, and I want those kind of properties, I will buy Abbott Labs, which is down huge and is a much higher-quality company."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Abbott Laboratories.

