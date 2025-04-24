Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: Reddit is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Reddit: "I think Reddit is a very good stock...I would be a buyer."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Walmart: "If I wanted to buy the stock, I'd put a little on here and then wait for...someone to talk about tariffs, let it come down, and then do some buying."

Brookfield Asset Management: "Those guys are real good...I like the stock."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

OneMain: "Too risky. I want you to get out of that right now."

Harley-Davidson: "...It doesn't have the sales that I really like, but I think you can bounce from here."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 36 mins ago

Jim Cramer credits this week's rally to earnings and restraint from the White House

news 56 mins ago

Intel CFO says tariffs increase chance for economic slowdown, recession getting likelier

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us