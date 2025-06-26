Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘You want to own' Marathon Petroleum

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marathon Petroleum: "I think you want to own that stock. I like it very, very much. I just think that it's one of the few...in that group that I actually want to own."

Aurora Innovation: "I have seen these speculative stocks go up and up, and I'm not going to make you sell Aurora Innovation when a headline would cause that stock to double."

QXO: "I am going with Brad Jacobs."

Toast: "I like Toast...You got a good one there."

