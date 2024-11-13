Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: American Water Works is ‘consistent'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

American Water Works: "It's consistent...I like it."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Amazon: "These guys are doing so many things right."

Microsoft: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Broadcom: "I think Broadcom is doing very, very well."

Trump Media & Technology: "This thing is a very hard stock to value."

FS KKR Capital: "I do think that overtime you're gong to wish that you did start peeling some off."

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets open higher as U.S. inflation report fuels Fed rate cut expectations

news 26 mins ago

Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

SoundHound AI: "I was quite surprised that this stock got as crushed as it did, the quarter wasn't nearly that bad."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Amazon, Microsoft and Broadcom.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us