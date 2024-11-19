Cramer's Lightning Round: Amphenol is a ‘terrific stock'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Freeport-McMoRan: "I don't like the copper stocks, and copper doesn't yield a lot here...I just don't want to own."

TransMedics: "I don't know how you can really make a lot of money in that business, frankly."

Amphenol: "I do think that this is a terrific stock."

Devon Energy: "I like Devon, but I think Coterra is far superior to Devon."

