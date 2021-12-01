Cramer's Lightning Round: Buy Canadian Pacific If You Believe in Economic Recovery

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Carnival Corp.: "No, too early, too early. The one is Norwegian. That's the one that's got the best balance sheet, and the best situation, then maybe we can go down to Carnival later."

Fulgent Genetics: "This stock is a mystery to me. It's a company that's doing quite well. I think it's OK to own. I think it's a very good company."

Canadian Pacific: "You should love the company. It's a rail that's come down so far, that I think you have to buy it if you think there's any chance the economy is going to rebound again, and I think it will."

Cassava Sciences: "All I know is that the SEC, according to Dow Jones, is investigating the company. Until I see more about that, I'm going to hold off pronouncing anything about Cassava."

Insmed: "Pure [speculative stock]. Pure spec. Nothing beyond spec. Losing big money. Just a spec and no more than that."

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III: "Look, I liked it. I've got to tell you, these are speculative stocks. It's a SPAC, none of them seem to be working right now, but it's a great stock in principle, how about that."

