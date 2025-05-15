Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Buy Lam Research over ASML

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ASML: "The last couple quarters have been weak, I've got to tell you...If you want to be in that industry, you have to buy Lam Research."

O'Reilly Automotive: "No...You want to buy the one that's not going to stock split, which is AutoZone."

Onto Innovation: "No...I like Agilent."

Fluor: "No...Engineering and construction, we're going to buy letter J, we'll buy Jacobs."

