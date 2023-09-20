Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Carrier Global is ‘terrific'

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Carrier Global: "This is just an unbelievable infrastructure play, I think it's terrific...We don't have a good market right now, but I think that Dave Gitlin's doing an amazing job."

Becton, Dickinson and Company: They've got good dividends, they're a global company, and they've got large, institutional investors. And they got great earnings, and I think it's terrific. The only thing they don't have right now is that good a chart, but I'm saying [buy, buy, buy] high quality!"

Enterprise Products Partners: "This has been my favorite, unbelievable...It has a 7% yield, it's an incredible pipeline company, I think it's terrific."

Dutch Bros: "... They are over expanding, they ought to cool it and just slow down. But don't own the stock."

Arista Networks: "That was an unbelievable quarter, and the answer is, Nittany Lion, absolutely. It's like a new Penn State quarterback."

