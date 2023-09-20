Cramer's Lightning Round: Carrier Global is ‘terrific'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Carrier Global: "This is just an unbelievable infrastructure play, I think it's terrific...We don't have a good market right now, but I think that Dave Gitlin's doing an amazing job."

Becton, Dickinson and Company: They've got good dividends, they're a global company, and they've got large, institutional investors. And they got great earnings, and I think it's terrific. The only thing they don't have right now is that good a chart, but I'm saying [buy, buy, buy] high quality!"

Enterprise Products Partners: "This has been my favorite, unbelievable...It has a 7% yield, it's an incredible pipeline company, I think it's terrific."

Dutch Bros: "... They are over expanding, they ought to cool it and just slow down. But don't own the stock."

Arista Networks: "That was an unbelievable quarter, and the answer is, Nittany Lion, absolutely. It's like a new Penn State quarterback."

