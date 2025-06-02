Cramer's Lightning Round: Cerence is a winner

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Aurora Cannabis: "I'm not fighting it. You can own it, it's a nice speculative stock."

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Skyworks Solutions: "It's very cheap, but I don't have a catalyst. I would still rather own Nvidia than I would Skyworks."

Sezzle: "We think Sezzle's had its day. I don't think we can recommend Sezzle any higher here."

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Build-A-Bear Workshop: "I'm a holder. Not a buyer, because it just had that spike. But if it came down I would certainly be a buyer."

Cerence: "Cerence is a winner."

HighPeak Energy: "Oil at $62 a barrel does not make me interested. If you think oil's going to go up you do have a winner, though. HighPeak is levered to the price of oil more than almost all of them."

Republic Services: "RSG is such a good company...That is a great stock."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Nvidia.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com