Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Cloudflare is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cloudflare: [buy, buy, buy!] I would be a buyer. I would buy it slowly because we've got big selling going on in AI stock Meta."

Axon Enterprise: "...Even here, it's still good."

First Solar: "I like First Solar."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Vista Energy: "...I would actually own Vista, I think it's a good situation."

Crown Castle: "...It's not that much worse than all the rest. I think you're ok."

Astera Labs: "No, no. You want to take the gain here."

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Asia markets set for a breather as South Korea beats first-quarter GDP expectations

news 19 mins ago

Meta loses $200 billion in value as Zuckerberg focuses earnings call on all the ways company bleeds cash

Liquidia: "This is so speculative, I don't know, man. You're dice rolling here with this thing...I'm not going to be in the dice roll game, it's too hard."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us