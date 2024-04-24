Cramer's Lightning Round: Cloudflare is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cloudflare: [buy, buy, buy!] I would be a buyer. I would buy it slowly because we've got big selling going on in AI stock Meta."

Axon Enterprise: "...Even here, it's still good."

First Solar: "I like First Solar."

Vista Energy: "...I would actually own Vista, I think it's a good situation."

Crown Castle: "...It's not that much worse than all the rest. I think you're ok."

Astera Labs: "No, no. You want to take the gain here."

Liquidia: "This is so speculative, I don't know, man. You're dice rolling here with this thing...I'm not going to be in the dice roll game, it's too hard."

