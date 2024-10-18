Cramer's Lightning Round: Coterra Energy is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Energy Transfer: "It trades with the whole group, and the group is actually trading very, very well...You're in good shape with ET."

Walgreens: "...Tim Wentworth is really an excellent CEO. The bad news is you're up against Amazon...I'm a a believer in Tim, I really hope it works. But that is a one tough spot he's got himself in."

Coterra Energy: "It can make money even at these levels...I think you buy the stock."

E.l.f. Beauty: "This is a very tough situation because all of cosmetics are in a downturn that is so staggering that it caught everybody by surprise...I don't want to make a single call on a group decline. I do think that, that when they come back this one will come back faster than all of them."

Dover: "I think it's going to be a good quarter...It's in the data center, that's why we like it."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Coterra Energy, Dover and Amazon.

