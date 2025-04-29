Cramer's Lightning Round: CrowdStrike is ‘terrific' for the long term

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Alaska Air: "It's really well-run, so don't take this the wrong way, but the airlines are wrong to own right here because people think we're going into a travel recession. I think it can still go lower."

Kimberly-Clark: "...They did not make the quarter. I was a little bummed out. Let's wait 'til it goes lower."

CrowdStrike: "I think for the long term, it's terrific. We had to take some profits the other day, too, because it just got too big."

Dillard's: "...You're going to be struggling to make money in an other retailer other than Costco. I don't think Dillard's is a place to be."

Nextracker: "This is technology all made in America. So. I think you're ok. Not great, not bad."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of CrowdStrike.

