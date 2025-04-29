Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: CrowdStrike is ‘terrific' for the long term

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Alaska Air: "It's really well-run, so don't take this the wrong way, but the airlines are wrong to own right here because people think we're going into a travel recession. I think it can still go lower."

Kimberly-Clark: "...They did not make the quarter. I was a little bummed out. Let's wait 'til it goes lower."

CrowdStrike: "I think for the long term, it's terrific. We had to take some profits the other day, too, because it just got too big."

Dillard's: "...You're going to be struggling to make money in an other retailer other than Costco. I don't think Dillard's is a place to be."

Nextracker: "This is technology all made in America. So. I think you're ok. Not great, not bad."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of CrowdStrike.

