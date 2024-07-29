Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Do not sell Constellation Energy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Illumina: "No. No Illumina. I like Danaher."

Bank of America: "...You buy some right here, you buy some maybe if it breaks 40. I think this company is selling very inexpensively, and it's a good one."

Constellation Energy: "This is a solar play that is a very good company. It's up a huge amount versus a lot of other stocks...I think you buy some, please hold on to it, do not sell it."

Meta: "I think the problem with Meta right now is it's gone up so much that people are selling Meta to buy a lot of stuff in the small, medium-sized range...Just be aware that the stock's in the dog house right now, and it could come out of it only after it gets even cheaper."

ICICI Bank: "I think if you want exposure to India, I think it's a great way to get that exposure."

Organon: "Pfizer, Organon. These are companies that are just kind of quietly going higher. And I have to admit, that one's probably not done."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Meta and Danaher.

