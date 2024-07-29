Cramer's Lightning Round: Do not sell Constellation Energy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Illumina: "No. No Illumina. I like Danaher."

Bank of America: "...You buy some right here, you buy some maybe if it breaks 40. I think this company is selling very inexpensively, and it's a good one."

Constellation Energy: "This is a solar play that is a very good company. It's up a huge amount versus a lot of other stocks...I think you buy some, please hold on to it, do not sell it."

Meta: "I think the problem with Meta right now is it's gone up so much that people are selling Meta to buy a lot of stuff in the small, medium-sized range...Just be aware that the stock's in the dog house right now, and it could come out of it only after it gets even cheaper."

ICICI Bank: "I think if you want exposure to India, I think it's a great way to get that exposure."

Organon: "Pfizer, Organon. These are companies that are just kind of quietly going higher. And I have to admit, that one's probably not done."

