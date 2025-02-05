Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't buy Bitdeer

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Booz Allen Hamilton: "I think that there are a lot of people fleeing this stock because of DOGE, and I think that they think this is somehow going to be front and center to the problem. I don't think that's the case. I think it's going to be the, the big military contractors that they're really going to go after."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Manhattan Associates: "That stock got clubbed...I cannot believe how much that thing went down."

Alliance Resource Partners: "It's intriguing to me, because I think the president doesn't believe in traditional global warming. If that's the case, then he must really like coal. I'm not a big fan of coal, but that has to do more because I believe in the science."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Bitdeer: "[don't buy, don't buy] I think you should just buy Bitcoin."

SoFi: "I would not buy it at this level...Let it come in."

Redwire: "I think we just have to kind of hold off."

Money Report

news 37 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Back-to-back gains in stocks signal calm, but listen to Fed officials

news 1 hour ago

Temu steers users to ‘local' products after Trump shuts tax loophole

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us