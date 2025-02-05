Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't buy Bitdeer

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Booz Allen Hamilton: "I think that there are a lot of people fleeing this stock because of DOGE, and I think that they think this is somehow going to be front and center to the problem. I don't think that's the case. I think it's going to be the, the big military contractors that they're really going to go after."

Manhattan Associates: "That stock got clubbed...I cannot believe how much that thing went down."

Alliance Resource Partners: "It's intriguing to me, because I think the president doesn't believe in traditional global warming. If that's the case, then he must really like coal. I'm not a big fan of coal, but that has to do more because I believe in the science."

Bitdeer: "[don't buy, don't buy] I think you should just buy Bitcoin."

SoFi: "I would not buy it at this level...Let it come in."

Redwire: "I think we just have to kind of hold off."

