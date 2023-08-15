Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't touch ChargePoint

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Opendoor: "No, I actually think it's a bit of a short squeeze. They're not making any money, and, you know what, it's one of those situations where it can continue to go higher but not for any fundamental reason, so I can't get behind it."

Nextera Energy: "The money's coming out of NE and going to Constellation. I think it should reverse itself, but it's not going to do it necessarily soon."

CVS: "...I'm not going to fight the stock here, I think at eight times earnings, 3.3%, I think it's fine. I don't think it's great, though. Why? Because of shrinkage, because of pilferage, because of those darned plastic things that are like in front of every single thing you want to buy..."

ChargePoint: "No, ChargePoint's losing too much money, it's a commodity business, I do not want to touch it."

Volaris: "I don't really care for it, I've got to tell you. I do like the Mexican peso, and I do like Mexico, but the stock has had too big a run, and most of the airlines are retreating, and I think that one is going to, too."

