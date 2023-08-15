Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't touch ChargePoint

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Opendoor: "No, I actually think it's a bit of a short squeeze. They're not making any money, and, you know what, it's one of those situations where it can continue to go higher but not for any fundamental reason, so I can't get behind it."

Nextera Energy: "The money's coming out of NE and going to Constellation. I think it should reverse itself, but it's not going to do it necessarily soon."

CVS: "...I'm not going to fight the stock here, I think at eight times earnings, 3.3%, I think it's fine. I don't think it's great, though. Why? Because of shrinkage, because of pilferage, because of those darned plastic things that are like in front of every single thing you want to buy..."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

ChargePoint: "No, ChargePoint's losing too much money, it's a commodity business, I do not want to touch it."

Volaris: "I don't really care for it, I've got to tell you. I do like the Mexican peso, and I do like Mexico, but the stock has had too big a run, and most of the airlines are retreating, and I think that one is going to, too."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

Southeast Asia turns to alternative meats as fight against climate change ramps up

news 1 hour ago

Asia markets fall as bank stocks retreat under pressure on Wall Street

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us