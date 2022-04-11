Cramer's Lightning Round: Editas Medicine Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

DraftKings Inc: "They are in a battle, a pure battle to try to get market share and right now, there is no sign that the battle is over. ... I do think they'll win."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I can't tell you to sell it. But I can also tell you, maybe I'm not the answer on this stock because holy cow, it hasn't stopped [going down in price] and I thought it would have."

Editas Medicine Inc: "You can not buy growth stocks that have no hope of making money. Not in this environment."

Altria Group Inc: "It is tobacco, and that's not what I'm fond of. ... If you don't care, then it's fine."

