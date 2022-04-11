Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: Editas Medicine Is Not a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

DraftKings Inc: "They are in a battle, a pure battle to try to get market share and right now, there is no sign that the battle is over. ... I do think they'll win."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I can't tell you to sell it. But I can also tell you, maybe I'm not the answer on this stock because holy cow, it hasn't stopped [going down in price] and I thought it would have."

Editas Medicine Inc: "You can not buy growth stocks that have no hope of making money. Not in this environment."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Altria Group Inc: "It is tobacco, and that's not what I'm fond of. ... If you don't care, then it's fine."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Money Report

Business 51 mins ago

‘Forget FAANG' and Focus on Value Stocks in the Current Inflationary Environment, Jim Cramer Says

Business 54 mins ago

Asia-Pacific Stocks Slip as Investors Watch China's Covid Situation

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us