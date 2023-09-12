Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Enbridge is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Magellan: "I like Oneok very, very much. It's a great deal."

Edwards Lifesciences: "...This used to be one of the greatest stocks of our time and, it's now just terrible, and I don't know what to say."

International Flavors & Fragrances: "I used to love this company. I have no idea what's happening, why it's just completely falling apart..."

CVS: "Karen Lynch is going to turn this thing around...I think that this thing between the price of say 60 and 70 is going to bottom. IT's got all the problems that we know about, every company that has theft issue, that's what's really hurting it now..."

Enbridge: "I think you should buy the stock of Enbridge."

Honeywell: "Something happened today, Honeywell spoke at the Laguna conference, Morgan Stanley, they told a good story, but a lot of the people that I got the vibe from say that they're willing to think more about bringing out value, which maybe means even breaking up the company. Charitable trust owns it, I'm just thrilled the stock went up at all."

