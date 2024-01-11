Cramer's Lightning Round: Exelixis is a ‘good spec'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Paramount: "That's like the balance sheet from hell. We love good balance sheets, don't like bad balance sheets. That's got a bad one."

Exelixis: "I think that this is a good spec...I like speculation in areas where there could be something exciting, and the biotech world is just unbelievably exciting."

Uranium Energy: "I'm reiterating UEC. Why? Because I want a pure play uranium company that's not losing money hand over fist and bleeding from the eyeballs."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Franco-Nevada: "I think it's a great diversified way to own gold. Now, I personally like Barrick Gold, but I think you're going to do fine with that. And yes, I will reveal, I like gold bullion."

Enbridge: "I like the acquisition very much...Greg Ebel's doing a good job."

Ryanair: "They're a very well-run company...I like the stock."

Plains: "I would buy that for the dividend and then I would dump."

Dutch Bros: "I have been a little let down by the Dutch Bros....They got to stop opening stores and catch their darn breath."

United Natural Foods: "It's not going to change its address anytime soon. Get the moving van."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com