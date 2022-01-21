Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: GoodRx Is in a ‘No-Fly Zone'

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AT&T: "Let me tell you how I feel about AT&T: I don't hate it anymore."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

GrowGeneration: "Very, very rarely do I ever say this. It's a stock whose time has come and went. They bought a lot of companies. They did a roll up, and then they did one roll up too many, and then I had to say goodbye, and that's where it remains."

InMode: "[The caller] Joe is absolutely right. This is a situation that's a very good situation, but the mercurial nature of this market is not letting this InMode bottom. It's trading as if it's losing big money and not doing anything. I like InMode. I can't tell you when it stops, but I do like InMode."

Money Report

Business 40 mins ago

Charts Suggest the S&P 500 May Continue Struggle Through Early February, Says Jim Cramer

Business 2 hours ago

Tech Stocks Just Had Their Worst Week Since March 2020 as Peloton and Netflix Scared Investors

GoodRx: "These are all no-go. They're in a no-fly zone. You've just got to look at it like that."

H&R Block: "They're up against Intuit. That is literally bringing a knife to a gun fight. I can't go there."

Carrier Global: "Very much so. "Dave Gitlin is a terrific CEO. There's a company, I would buy some at $40, some at $35 and some at $30. Meet that there, and when it does, you've got to be big because that's a good company."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessmarketsinvestingBusiness NewsInvestment strategy
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us