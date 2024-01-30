Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Hard pass' on Surgery Partners

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Surgery Partners: "That industry has been up and down and up and down...It is too hard for this guy, I'm taking a hard pass."

Energy Transfer: "It is still not too late to buy ET, Energy Transfer."

DigitalOcean: "I'm going to have to do some work on that one and come back to you. I just don't know why that stock's acting as poorly as it does given the fact that the business is good."

Vodafone: "I haven't liked Vodofone in 20 years, and it's really rewarded my dislike...I am willing to recommend the stock of Verizon."

CRISPR Therapeutics: "I like those guys, but I have no illusions. they're losing a lot of money, and we don't like to recommend stocks that are losing a lot of money."

MP Materials: "That stock just never lifts...I'm not against it."

