Cramer's Lightning Round: HCA is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

HCA Healthcare: "HCA I think has been punished enough, it's time to buy."

Western Digital: "It's just too commodity for me. I can't get behind it."

Advanced Micro Devices: "The stock is not expensive. I don't mind you buying it. I do prefer Nvidia though."

Titan America: "No...Cement is really one of the ultimate commodities, I can't go there."

Nebius Group: "I'm not recommending stocks that are losing fortunes. and Nebius is losing fortunes."

Winnebago Industries: "No...It's the wrong point in the cycle."

MP Materials: "Let's stick with it."

