Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Home Depot is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoundHound AI: "You got to ring the register on some of that...At this point, it is a short squeeze and a short squeeze only."

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Hafnia: "It looks so juicy. Those are stocks that you must avoid."

Home Depot: "I like Home Depot...I want to buy, buy, buy."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Cleveland-Cliffs: "The steel stocks are the worst stocks in the market. And I think that you could buy the stock, and if you're willing to take a point or two down, then I think it's ok. But you have to accept the fact that that's exactly what could occur."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Cramer's week ahead: nonfarm payrolls, PMI and earnings from Albertsons

news 2 hours ago

Jim Cramer's four big-picture questions for 2025

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Home Depot.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us