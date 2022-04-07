Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Can't Recommend UiPath

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ACM Research Inc: "It's got a very cool technology. ... I'm not going to bless it, but I'm not going to tell you to sell it."

UiPath Inc: "This is a great company and a bad stock, what can I say? We're not recommending stocks that have gigantic losses anymore. We just can't."

Hertz Global Holdings Inc: "This company is run by this guy, [CEO] Steve Scherr. He was just a genius at Goldman Sachs. I can't wait to have him on our show."

