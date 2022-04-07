Cramer's Lightning Round: I Can't Recommend UiPath

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ACM Research Inc: "It's got a very cool technology. ... I'm not going to bless it, but I'm not going to tell you to sell it."

UiPath Inc: "This is a great company and a bad stock, what can I say? We're not recommending stocks that have gigantic losses anymore. We just can't."

Hertz Global Holdings Inc: "This company is run by this guy, [CEO] Steve Scherr. He was just a genius at Goldman Sachs. I can't wait to have him on our show."

