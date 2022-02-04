Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Don't Think Rivian Will Be the Next Tesla

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rivian: "No, I don't think [it's going to be the next Tesla]. I think that it's going to be a very unsexy truck maker. I have to tell you, Ford has to sell its stock [in Rivian]. Why don't we buy GM? I mean, [GM CEO] Mary Barra is doing a good job. If you want those vans, she's got a whole van division. I know it's a little old fashion. Let's give it a shot."

Gilead Sciences: "I'm not a fan. I haven't been a fan. They have what I call big hat, no cattle, and I like ones that have cattle."

AT&T: "Small hat, no cattle. There's just not much too it. I'd rather see you in Verizon, which I thought [CEO] Hans Vestberg  acquitted himself very well when he was on 'Mad Money' and told a better growth story."

Berkshire Hathaway: "No. They are doing better quality work now than they ever have. I think the stock is just a superior, terrific buy."

United Airlines: "I'm not recommending airline stocks right now. It's just too tough, too competitive."

