Cramer's Lightning Round: I Don't Think Rivian Will Be the Next Tesla

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rivian: "No, I don't think [it's going to be the next Tesla]. I think that it's going to be a very unsexy truck maker. I have to tell you, Ford has to sell its stock [in Rivian]. Why don't we buy GM? I mean, [GM CEO] Mary Barra is doing a good job. If you want those vans, she's got a whole van division. I know it's a little old fashion. Let's give it a shot."

Gilead Sciences: "I'm not a fan. I haven't been a fan. They have what I call big hat, no cattle, and I like ones that have cattle."

AT&T: "Small hat, no cattle. There's just not much too it. I'd rather see you in Verizon, which I thought [CEO] Hans Vestberg acquitted himself very well when he was on 'Mad Money' and told a better growth story."

Berkshire Hathaway: "No. They are doing better quality work now than they ever have. I think the stock is just a superior, terrific buy."

United Airlines: "I'm not recommending airline stocks right now. It's just too tough, too competitive."

