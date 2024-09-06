Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I like' GE Vernova

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GE Vernova: "I like that stock...We're all looking for situations where we can play the environment and corporations, and we've got it."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Veralto: "I think it's a very well-run company...I'm not sure how much more we can go higher unless it makes an acquisition or really accelerates earning, and I don't see that happening."

Lam Research: "Lam Research has gone down too much...I'd rather be a buyer, but buy it slowly, do not buy it once, that will only lead to pain."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Eastman Chemical: "I think the stock, with a 3% yield, is one of the better, one of the better plastic stocks in the market."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Coinbase has worst week of the year as crypto stocks plummet

news 2 hours ago

Cramer pushes back against a ‘new and negative AI narrative' on Wall Street

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us