Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I like Target right here'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Unity Software: "...When they start making a lot of money, then give me a call."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Alumis: "That is a really, incredibly speculative situation. As long as you know it's speculative, and you could lose everything on that one, go ahead. It's not my cup of tea."

Target: "I'm going to buy some target at this price and then wait another five points and buy more. I like Target right here."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

SoundHound AI: "I think SoundHound is a meme stock, it loses money."

Merck: "...I think at these levels you want to buy the stock of Merck."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

New Zealand central bank slashes rates by 50 basis points in second straight rate cut

news 43 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Stocks' choppiness in October can be an opportunity

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us