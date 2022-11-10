Cramer's Lightning Round: I No Longer Advocate That You Should Sell Activision Blizzard

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc: "We've cut the position back for my Charitable Trust. ... We're happy and content to leave the rest and let it run up $8 today."

Medtronic PLC: "I can't recommend it. ... There are many better healthcare stocks out there."

Activision Blizzard Inc: "I actually think that Activision Blizzard on its own right, at this point, could be worth what it's selling for. And therefore, I no longer advocate that you should sell it."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of AMD.

