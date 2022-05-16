Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Want to Buy More Marvell Technology

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marvell Technology Inc: "They are the best when it comes to 5G, the best in high-performance computing. But remember, those things have fallen out of favor right now. ... I'd like to buy more [for the Charitable Trust.] That's the way to go."

Stem Inc: "It got very, very high. We moved away from companies that don't make money. ... We're not recommending stocks that don't [make] money."

AbCellera Biologics Inc: "They do make money, and I will give them that, although it's not exciting when you've got so many great companies like Pfizer that make a lot of money and are inexpensive."

Starwood Property Trust Inc: "I would own that. ... This is a very profitable company with a very good yield and a very good manager."

Capri Holdings Ltd: "I think it's okay, but apparel is very out of favor with this market."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Marvell Technology.

