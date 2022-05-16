Cramer's Lightning Round: I Want to Buy More Marvell Technology

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Marvell Technology Inc: "They are the best when it comes to 5G, the best in high-performance computing. But remember, those things have fallen out of favor right now. ... I'd like to buy more [for the Charitable Trust.] That's the way to go."
Stem Inc: "It got very, very high. We moved away from companies that don't make money. ... We're not recommending stocks that don't [make] money."
AbCellera Biologics Inc: "They do make money, and I will give them that, although it's not exciting when you've got so many great companies like Pfizer that make a lot of money and are inexpensive."
Starwood Property Trust Inc: "I would own that. ... This is a very profitable company with a very good yield and a very good manager."
Capri Holdings Ltd: "I think it's okay, but apparel is very out of favor with this market."
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Marvell Technology.
Money Report
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com