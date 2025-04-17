Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I want you to stay away from' AMC

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AMC: "No...they should have reorganized by now, and they haven't. They have way too much debt. I want you to stay away from that one."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Cal-Maine Foods: "Eggs have had their day in the sun [sell, sell sell!]."

Webull: "I'm going to say absolutely no to that one."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Former DOJ antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter describes how the ad world might evolve after Google loses antitrust case

news 52 mins ago

Etsy touts ‘shopping domestically' as Trump tariffs threaten price increases for imports

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us