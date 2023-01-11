Money Report

news

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Would Hold Onto Biomarin Pharmaceutical

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Black Stone Minerals LP: "I like this situation."

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc: "I would hold onto that one."

Kura Oncology Inc: "That's it, one of these personalized oncology companies. Here's what I say about those. Some of them are going to work, and some are not."

