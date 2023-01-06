Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Very Concerned About Veru

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Corning Inc: "It's fine. ... Let it come in."

Veru Inc: "I'm very concerned about it."

HealthEquity Inc: "Expensive stock, another one of these stocks not making much money. I think we're going to have to take a major league pass."

Mobileye Global Inc: "I think that you should hold off on buying Mobileye right now."

GFL Environmental Inc: "I think it's a real good situation."

ChargePoint Holdings Inc: "ChargePoint's a little too speculative."

Bumble Inc: "We're not seeing the kind of profitability that makes me feel like that stock's inexpensive."

Suburban Propane Partners LP: "[The] propane market is historically, let's say, too volatile and erratic for me."

Axon Enterprise Inc: "It's a terrific law enforcement package that I think is really good for everybody. I like it."

Coterra Energy Inc: "It's the best natural gas company and a great oil company."

Nuscale Power Corp: "If you want small, nuclear modular reactors, I'm going to have to say, the Constellation Energy group. That's who's got it."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Coterra.

