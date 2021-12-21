Cramer's Lightning Round: Incyte Corporation Is a Good One

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Incyte Corporation: "That one makes no sense that it's down here. I think you got a really good one. I think you should maybe buy even more than you have. I don't get it. This company actually makes money. It's real good. I think the big boys are going to come to it. Nice call."

Nautilus Biotechnology: "That's an Andreessen Horowitz-[backed] company. Look, this is one is too small for me to just point-blank say, 'You're absolutely right. We've got to love it.' I've got to do more work on it. It does seem very strange because [Amazon founder Jeff] Bezos, it looks like they're very involved . It's an odd one. Let me do some work."

Corning: "They're unassailable in terms of their manufacturing, but in terms of making money with that manufacturing, there are so many other better companies. I cannot recommend their stock."

Icahn Enterprises: "No. I think it's variable, [which] is the problem. I don't know what's in Icahn Enterprises. He doesn't tell us. I wish I knew, so therefore it's too much of a black box for me to recommend."

