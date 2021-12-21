Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Incyte Corporation Is a Good One

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Incyte Corporation: "That one makes no sense that it's down here. I think you got a really good one. I think you should maybe buy even more than you have. I don't get it. This company actually makes money. It's real good. I think the big boys are going to come to it. Nice call."

Nautilus Biotechnology: "That's an Andreessen Horowitz-[backed] company. Look, this is one is too small for me to just point-blank say, 'You're absolutely right. We've got to love it.' I've got to do more work on it. It does seem very strange because [Amazon founder Jeff] Bezos, it looks like they're very involved . It's an odd one. Let me do some work."

Corning: "They're unassailable in terms of their manufacturing, but in terms of making money with that manufacturing, there are so many other better companies. I cannot recommend their stock."

Icahn Enterprises: "No. I think it's variable, [which] is the problem. I don't know what's in Icahn Enterprises. He doesn't tell us. I wish I knew, so therefore it's too much of a black box for me to recommend."

