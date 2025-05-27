Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: IONQ is ‘too speculative for me'

Cramer's Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Valero Energy: "I'd rather be in the Phillips, the PSX...I think Valero's already had too much of a run."

IONQ: "It's so high, and it's losing so much money. But it's quantum...It's too speculative for me."

Verona Pharma: "That stock is a rocket ship. Again, very, very speculative because it loses a lot of money. Does have a couple things in the pipe that people like, but also has a huge amount of insider selling, frankly."

Centrus Energy: "What a horse...I suggest that you calm down and you buy GE Vernova."

Oklo: "It is literally five years behind GE Vernova...I don't have the time for that when I can just go buy GE Vernova.

news 13 mins ago

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of GE Vernova.

