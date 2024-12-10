Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Keep owning' Energy Transfer

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Occidental Petroleum: "It's one of my least favorite oils."

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Cooper Companies: "I think it's a very good situation."

Energy Transfer: "I want you to keep owning it...If it goes down, just buy more."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Abbott Laboratories: "I really like that...I think that their legal stuff is really largely behind them."

Kinder Morgan: "It's a good situation."

Advanced Drainage Systems: "They missed the numbers by a mile. And when I see that, that often means that the next numbers' going to be missed too. So let's be careful there."

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set to open mostly higher as investors await key policy meeting in China

news 14 mins ago

Jim Cramer analyzes Tuesday's sell-off: ‘I don't mind a day like today'

Archer Aviation: "Archer Aviation is the ultimate speculative, and as long as you know that, then I'm absolutely fine with it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us