Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Leidos is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Leidos: "I like it...I am worried that the defense budget may be cut, but this is homeland security. I think it's a good opportunity, the stock's come down a great deal. Let's pull the trigger."

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Interactive Brokers: "I say buy."

NuScale Power: "Why don't we just buy GE Vernova...NuScale's been straight up and so has GE Vernova, but GE Vernova's got a book of business. That's what I like."

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

Bank of Korea cuts interest rates for the fourth time in bid to bolster growth

news 36 mins ago

Elon Musk thanks Trump, says he's leaving government work with DOGE

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of GE Vernova.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us