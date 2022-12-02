Cramer's Lightning Round: Let Extreme Networks Cool Off a Little Before Buying

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Paramount Group Inc: "It is very inexpensive, but at the same time, I don't like office real estate. So, I am torn on it."

Uranium Energy Corp: "There are no consistent brands right now in this country for nuclear power. It has too many enemies."

Extreme Networks Inc: "I think it's a very good networking company. ... Let it cool off a little, and then you can do some buying."

Super Micro Computer Inc: "It seems too good to be true, which means we have to ... figure out exactly what that company does."

Nvidia Corp: "I think [their inventory buildup] goes through and is done and is flushed by the first weeks of January, and will be in better shape."

Barrick Gold Corp: "It's got a good yield, but the problem is, is that the dollar's got to get weaker. And in that case, if the chart is good, you can be a buyer."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Nvidia.

