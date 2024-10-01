Cramer's Lightning Round: McKesson is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nano Nuclear Energy: "Let's just be honest...That company loses a lot of money."

McKesson: "It's time to buy it...I'm ready to start buying, don't buy all at once."

Diamondback Energy: "Diamondback's a little too much oil for me."

Littelfuse: "...It's got a huge multiple for its growth rate, and that is worrisome to me. I'm going to have to say we got to come back with something that is less expensive."

Archer-Daniels-Midland: "I think it is a value trap."

