Cramer's Lightning Round: Medtronic is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Medtronic: "I think that Medtronic is a buy...I like what they're doing in AI. You've got a good one with a good yield."

Riley Exploration Permian: "That's actually a very cheap stock, and it's got a good yield, and I don't understand why it's here, and I think you should buy it."

Wesco: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Cleveland-Cliffs: "I would buy that stock under 20, that's my level."

