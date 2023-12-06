Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘No' to Upwork

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoFi: "I like it very much."

Sibanye Stillwater: "No...When we're going to go down there, we're just going to buy GOLD. Because we can't fool around with bad operators."

Upwork: "No, I don't want to buy an online recruiter right now. If we're going to have a slowdown in jobs, if we get a Friday number that's weaker, we're going to say why do we own that stock."

CleanSpark: "Listen, when we want to buy cryptocurrency, what we do is we buy cryptocurrency. We just go right in there, and we buy Bitcoin. Simple."

