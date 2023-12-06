Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘No' to Upwork

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoFi: "I like it very much."

Sibanye Stillwater: "No...When we're going to go down there, we're just going to buy GOLD. Because we can't fool around with bad operators."

Upwork: "No, I don't want to buy an online recruiter right now. If we're going to have a slowdown in jobs, if we get a Friday number that's weaker, we're going to say why do we own that stock."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

CleanSpark: "Listen, when we want to buy cryptocurrency, what we do is we buy cryptocurrency. We just go right in there, and we buy Bitcoin. Simple."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com