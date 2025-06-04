Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Not a fan' of Iron Mountain

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dominion Energy: "I like Dominion. It's fine. For a while, I was worried about the balance sheet. I think we're ok."

Iron Mountain: "No, not a fan. Yield too low."

