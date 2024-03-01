Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Not recommending' Global Net Lease

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Global Net Lease: "...We don't really know what they own. I never recommend these stocks...I'm not recommending this one."

Magnite: "It's caught my eye, too...I think you've got an interesting stock here."

Roku: "You are in the house of pain, and I've got to tell you, I don't think the door is going to open and let you out soon...The forces of improvement are weighing on Roku, and I don't want to be there."

Dream Finders Homes: "This is a company that's a home builder, frankly, and I prefer Toll Brothers and then Lennar. But they're all doing well. You won't get hurt by this one."

Applied Materials: "You want to own Applied, and you want to own Lam Research."

