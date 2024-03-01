Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Not recommending' Global Net Lease

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Global Net Lease: "...We don't really know what they own. I never recommend these stocks...I'm not recommending this one."
Magnite: "It's caught my eye, too...I think you've got an interesting stock here."
Roku: "You are in the house of pain, and I've got to tell you, I don't think the door is going to open and let you out soon...The forces of improvement are weighing on Roku, and I don't want to be there."
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Dream Finders Homes: "This is a company that's a home builder, frankly, and I prefer Toll Brothers and then Lennar. But they're all doing well. You won't get hurt by this one."
Applied Materials: "You want to own Applied, and you want to own Lam Research."
Money Report
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com