Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Not recommending' Global Net Lease

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Global Net Lease: "...We don't really know what they own. I never recommend these stocks...I'm not recommending this one."

Magnite: "It's caught my eye, too...I think you've got an interesting stock here."

Roku: "You are in the house of pain, and I've got to tell you, I don't think the door is going to open and let you out soon...The forces of improvement are weighing on Roku, and I don't want to be there."

Dream Finders Homes: "This is a company that's a home builder, frankly, and I prefer Toll Brothers and then Lennar. But they're all doing well. You won't get hurt by this one."

Applied Materials: "You want to own Applied, and you want to own Lam Research."

