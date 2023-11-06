Cramer's Lightning Round: Palantir is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
SoFi: "Let's buy some...They are turning the corner, and they are doing everything right. I think it goes higher."
Uranium Energy: "...It's a good spec."
Copart: "This is a very good company...You've got a winner there. It's flying under the radar screen though."
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Blackstone: "The people who run Blackstone do a very, very good job, and I'd like to invest with them...The stock's come down enough that I'm not as concerned as I was at one point."
Palantir: "That was a dynamite quarter, we got an upgrade today...I disliked these guys for a long time, not anymore...I am on the Palantir team."
BP: "...BP is the worst of the lot. I'm sorry to be so negative."
Money Report
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com