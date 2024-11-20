Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: PepsiCo is ‘just too darn hard'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Intuitive Machines: "It makes no money...That said, look: I know a hot stock when I see it. I'm not going to fight the speculation for space...I'm not going to bless it, but I'm not going to fight it."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

PepsiCo: "It's just become just too darn hard...I think it goes lower."

Occidental Petroleum: "I think it's ok...Coterra is the way I like to do this thing."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Globe Life: "It's fine. It's not exciting, it's not boring, it's just fine."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

Hyundai reveals all-electric Ioniq 9 three-row SUV

news 10 mins ago

Nvidia says it will sell more of its next-generation Blackwell chips than previously anticipated

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Coterra.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us