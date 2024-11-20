Cramer's Lightning Round: PepsiCo is ‘just too darn hard'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Intuitive Machines: "It makes no money...That said, look: I know a hot stock when I see it. I'm not going to fight the speculation for space...I'm not going to bless it, but I'm not going to fight it."

PepsiCo: "It's just become just too darn hard...I think it goes lower."

Occidental Petroleum: "I think it's ok...Coterra is the way I like to do this thing."

Globe Life: "It's fine. It's not exciting, it's not boring, it's just fine."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Coterra.

