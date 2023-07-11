Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: QuantumScape Is a ‘Hard Pass'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cleveland-Cliffs: "Good, but not great. Nucor is the one."

Jackson Financial: "...It yields 7.8%. Frankly, that's too high. It's what I call a red flag, so I can't touch it."

QuantumScape: "Oh, no. Hard pass, there's nothing there."

