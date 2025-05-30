Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: QXO can go higher

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

QXO: "I think this stock actually is going to go higher. Why? Because it's Brad Jacobs. He will not let it stay down here."

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Gentex: "I cannot believe how low its gotten. It's a very good company."

Energy Transfer: "ET is an absolutely terrific company...I do prefer ONEOK more."

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Trade Desk: "I should have told people to pull the trigger after that one unfortunate quarter that Jeff Green had."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 3 hours ago

PBS sues Trump over executive order to cut funding

news 3 hours ago

With Trump tariffs in limbo, the uncertainty is ‘killing' us, business owner says: ‘We need to know what things are going to cost'

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us