Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Reddit is a winner'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Walt Disney: "I want you to stay in it. If anything, I'd like you to buy more...We don't care where a stock came from, we care where it's going to. I think it's going higher."

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Peloton: "I like subscription businesses, I think that they work. But I don't think they have the growth. So, therefore, I'm going to say, if you want a subscription business, I want you to be in Spotify."

Walmart: "...It's gaining momentum, it'll burst through."

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Reddit: "This thing is breaking out...I think Reddit is a winner."

Kinder Morgan: "Kinder Morgan's good. The company got it together."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club holds shares of Walt Disney.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com