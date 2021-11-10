Cramer's Lightning Round: Rivian Will Go Even Higher

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Veru: "I think that the prostate cancer drug is real, and I think it's a very, very real situation and I think that, therefore, for $8, you're in real good shape."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Change Healthcare: "It's just a good steady company. You know what, it's about time we have some health care companies that are not going to be up and down 40 points. I'm OK with it."

Arrival SA: "Honest to God, I think we crowned a winner today with Rivian and even though Rivian is up gigantically, I'm going to tell you Rivian is going higher. It's not done. Rivian is not done, OK?"

Emerson Electric: "Absolutely [it's OK to add more]. We had Emerson's CEO on, and I've got to tell you [buy, buy, buy]."

NovaGold Resources: "No. ... It's had a nice move. I think we just be careful."

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com